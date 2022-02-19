Munich [Germany], February 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a series of meeting with ministers from Europe, Asia, and other parts of the world during his visit to Germany.

Jaishankar is in Munich to participate in a security conference. He is holding bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers and other delegates who would be attending the conference.

In a meeting with Singapore Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen, Jaishankar discussed bilateral and ASEAN-related defence cooperation. Shared assessments of regional hotspots.

He also met with members of the European Parliament and held discussions on transparency, reliable supply chains, and the world order.

"A great conversation with the @EPP group of MEPs @ManfredWeber, @gahler_michael, @radeksikorski and @EvaMaydell. An open discussion on transparency, reliable supply chains and the world order. Committed to stronger India-EU cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted.

Separately, the minister held a meeting with his Mongolian counterpart Battsetseg Batmunkh and discussed cooperation in energy, IT, and coal. "Partnership with our spiritual neighbor continues to strengthen," he said.

Jaishankar also meet Sweden Foreign Minister Ann Linde where he noted the progress in our bilateral cooperation.

"So nice to see FM of Sweden Ann Linde again. Noted the progress in our bilateral cooperation. Working well in LeadIT. Discussed respective national security challenges," the minister said in a subsequent tweet.

In a press briefing on Friday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said Jaishankar will participate in a panel discussion on Indo-Pacific in Munich.

He will also lead discussions at an Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav event being hosted by the Consulate General of India in Munich and Observer Research Foundation on the sidelines of the Conference. (ANI)

