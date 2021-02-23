Port Louis, Feb 23 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday inaugurated a new chancery building of the Indian High Commission in Mauritius and reviewed over 950 housing units built with Indian support in the country.

Jaishankar arrived here in India's strategically key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region on Sunday night from the Maldives on the last leg of his two-nation tour.

Jaishankar inaugurated the new Chancery-cum-Residence building of the High Commission of India in Ebene in the presence of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and Foreign Minister Alan Ganoo, the Indian High Commission in Mauritius said.

"An exemplary cooperation. Reviewed the Dagotière Social Housing Project, accompanied by DPM & Housing Minister Louis Steven Obeegadoo. Delighted that the 956 Housing Units, built with Indian support, will be occupied soon. Thank our workers who have done India proud," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Mauritius is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and occupies a special place in the Prime Minister's vision of ‘SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

Indian-origin people constitute nearly 70 per cent of the population of Mauritius. Their ancestors were sent there as indentured labourers during British rule.

