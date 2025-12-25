New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday welcomed India's selection as the Chair of the UN-backed Kimberley Process (KP) starting in 2026, terming it a reaffirmation of India's role in global governance of the diamond trade.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased at India's selection as the Chair of UN-backed Kimberley Process, starting 2026. A reaffirmation of India's role in global governance of diamond trade through reform and consensus."

The Chairpersonship of India was also confirmed by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry in an official release, noting that India will assume the Chairpersonship from January 1, 2026, after taking over as Vice Chair from December 25, 2025. This will be the third time India has been entrusted with the leadership of the KP, the release stated.

The Kimberley Process is a tripartite initiative involving governments, the international diamond industry, and civil society, aimed at preventing the trade in "conflict diamonds"--rough diamonds used by rebel groups or their allies to finance conflicts that undermine legitimate governments, as defined by UN Security Council resolutions.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal welcomed the decision, stating that India's selection reflects global trust in the Modi government's commitment to promoting integrity and transparency in international trade.

The Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS), established under a UN resolution and operational since January 1, 2003, covers over 99 per cent of global rough diamond trade, making it the most comprehensive international mechanism for regulating the sector.

The Kimberley Process currently has 60 participants, with the European Union and its Member States counted as a single participant.

As KP Chair in 2026, India will focus on strengthening governance and compliance, advancing digital certification and traceability, enhancing transparency through data-driven monitoring, and building consumer trust in conflict-free diamonds.

India will also work to make the KP a more inclusive and effective multilateral framework, reinforcing confidence among all participants and observers, the release stated. (ANI)

