Georgetown [Guyana], April 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met with Carla Natalie Barnett, Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Guyana and exchanged views for intensifying India-CARICOM ties.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Thank Secretary General Dr Carla Natalie Barnett for the warm welcome at the @CARICOMorg. Congratulated her at #CARICOM50. Exchanged views for intensifying India-CARICOM ties in traditional as well as new areas of cooperation."

Earlier, he also held a meeting with Suriname counterpart Albert Ramdin in Guyana and stressed further on strengthening the "age-old ties" between the two nations.

Jaishankar arrived in Guyana on Friday for a three-day visit to the country. On reaching the Guyanese capital of Georgetown, the EAM was received by Guyana's Foreign Minister Hugh Todd.

In a tweet, the External Affairs Minister wrote, "Arrived in Georgetown, Guyana to a warm reception from FM Hugh Todd. Look forward to a productive visit. "

Apart from calling on the leadership and interacting with several Ministers in Guyana, Jaishankar be co-chairing the Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart Hugh Hilton Todd which will entail discussions on the whole gamut of issues between the two countries.

According to the official release of the Ministry of External Affairs, the EAM's visit to Guyana would also be an opportunity for a meeting of Foreign Ministers in the India-COFCOR (Council on Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR), a group of 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) format and hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers.

After his visit to Guyana, Jaishankar will visit Panama from April 24-25. He will be calling on top leadership and would be hosted by Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney Mencomo.

During this visit, the India-SICA Foreign Ministerial Meeting will also be convened wherein he would meet representatives of the eight-country Central American Integration System (SICA).

After his visit to Panama, the EAM will be visiting Colombia from April 25-27 where he would be meeting several top representatives of the government, business and civil society. During the visit, he will meet with Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva Duran and review the bilateral ties.

Furthermore, Jaishankar will visit the Dominican Republic from April 27-29. It is the highest-level visit from India since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations in 1999.

EAM will be holding talks with Dominican Republic Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez. The two leaders will formally inaugurate the Indian resident mission. He is also expected to make an address at the Dominican Republic Foreign Ministry. (ANI)

