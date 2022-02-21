Paris [France], February 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met with his New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta and exchanged perspectives on the Indo-Pacific.

"Glad to meet New Zealand FM @NanaiaMahuta. Interesting exchange of perspectives on the Indo-Pacific from our respective vantage points. Also discussed opportunities to expand our bilateral partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to France. During his visit, Jaishankar met with French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and French Defence Minister Florence Parly.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar will attend the EU Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, amid China's assertiveness in the region, on February 22, an initiative of the French Presidency of the European Council.

The EAM will also hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from the EU and other Indo-Pacific countries on the sidelines of the Forum. He will also give an address at the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI). (ANI)

