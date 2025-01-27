New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is set to embark on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from January 27-29, 2025 to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries, with a focus on advancing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"The visit will provide an opportunity to advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and add new momentum to the India - UAE relationship," an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

During his visit, EAM Jaishankar will meet with UAE leaders to discuss the growth of their comprehensive strategic partnership and explore new ways to enhance collaboration across various sectors.

Additionally, he will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of Raisina Middle East in Abu Dhabi, a key forum for political dialogue in the region.

India and the UAE have long enjoyed robust relations, with diplomatic ties established in 1972. This visit follows a series of high-level exchanges between the two countries, the most notable being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UAE in 2015, marking the first Indian prime ministerial visit in 34 years.

This visit paved the way for a stronger partnership, which has been further solidified by subsequent visits, including Prime Minister Modi's attendance at the COP28 World Climate Action Summit in Dubai in November-December 2023.

The bilateral relationship is significantly bolstered by the large Indian diaspora in the UAE, which constitutes around 35 per cent of the country's population. The Indian community in the UAE, approximately 3.5 million strong, is the largest ethnic group, contributing to the UAE's economic and social fabric.

Historically, the Indian expatriates' role has evolved from being predominantly blue-collared workers to a diverse group of professionals, entrepreneurs, and skilled labourers, playing a vital part in the UAE's economic growth.

Indian nationals in the UAE are also recognized for their cultural contributions, with numerous individuals honoured with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award and Padma awards.

Indian community associations are deeply involved in social welfare and cultural activities, and their contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic were especially notable in relief efforts.

EAM Jaishankar's visit will further strengthen India-UAE relations, providing fresh momentum to their longstanding partnership, which continues to evolve in both political and economic spheres. (ANI)

