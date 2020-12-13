Tokyo [Japan], December 13 (ANI/Xinhua): The confirmed Covid-19 cases in Japan increased by 2,369 to reach 180,611 as of Sunday night, according to the latest figures from the health ministry and local authorities.

The figure excludes the 712 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama near Tokyo earlier in the year.

The death toll in Japan from the pneumonia-causing virus currently stands at 2,609, with 14 new fatalities announced Sunday. The death toll includes 13 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The health ministry also said there are currently 583 patients considered severely ill with ventilators or in intensive care units, hitting a fresh record-high since the onset of the outbreak.

In Tokyo, the epicenter of Japan's outbreak, 480 new cases were reported on Sunday, down from a record 621 cases the previous day, with the cumulative total reaching 47,225, the highest among the country's 47 prefectures.

In an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the Tokyo local government has requested restaurants, bars and karaoke establishments that serve alcohol to shorten their business hours and close at 10 pm until next Thursday in most parts of the capital. (ANI/Xinhua)

