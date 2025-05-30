Tokyo, May 30 (AP) Japan said Friday that China will resume imports of Japanese seafood that it banned in August 2023 over the discharge of wastewater from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea.

Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said the two sides reached an agreement after Japanese and Chinese officials met in Beijing, and the imports will resume once the necessary paperwork is done.

China did not immediately comment. (AP)

