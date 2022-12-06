Hakone [Japan], December 6 (ANI): Japanese motorbike giant Yamaha Motors recently introduced a variety of car parts under its banner "Performance Damper" in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture.

The specialty of products under the "Performance Damper" edition is that these products have the ability to absorb the noise and oscillation of running cars. It is also helpful to make the vehicles comfortable to ride in.

In the year 1989, Yamaha Motors started the development of a new kind of technology called "chassis technology." Keeping in mind the latest motor-biking technology and the comfort and safety of the driver, these distinctive types of products are developed.

According to an official of Yamaha Motors, Masahi Koiikura, "When a car is driven, the body deforms depending on the road condition, causing abnormal noise and vibration. "Performance Damper" absorbs and reduces them. As a result, the driver can feel very high-quality and comfortable. I think it's such a product.

"At the experience event, motor journalists compared driving and operating sensations in both cars with and without a "Performance Damper." A high-end vehicle appears to be the most comfortable to drive," the official added.

"Performance Damper" is an integrated part of a driver- and passenger-friendly car.

As per a Motor Journalist, Keisuke Kawanishi, the difference is easily recognized when the performance damper is attached to the metal frame.

"Regarding a car installing "Performance Damper," I felt grandness the moment just I operated a car. When I compare the two modes of transportation, I feel better about the uninstalled vehicle. Installing a car relieves a driver. When a driver makes long-running it is very effective. There is a big difference. I verify the effectiveness of the "Performance Damper." You can recognize the difference when the performance damper is attached to the metal frame," Kawanishi said.

According to Masahiko Iikura of Yamaha Motor Corporation, the damping effect of the oil and gas bottom absorbs the vibration well.

"After 1997, the "Performance Damper" was installed on many Toyota cars and other companies' cars. In the case of a four-wheeled vehicle, the stability of straight run and corner steering according to the operation is important. I think it's a very effective product for them. Furthermore, as drivers ascend the level difference, their bodies and faces shake. I think that quick response and little shaking make driver and guest comfortable and admiration," Iikura said.

The arrival of autumn in Japan and Hanoke's landscape, the highest mountain, Fuji, served as an appropriate backdrop for the presentation of Yamaha motor's latest technology. (ANI)

