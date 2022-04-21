Tokyo [Japan], April 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi plans to visit the United States in early May, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources.

Kishi is expected to meet with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to discuss cooperation on the situation in Ukraine and North Korea.

The exact dates of the visit are currently being agreed upon, the agency said. (ANI/Sputnik)

