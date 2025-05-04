Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 4 (ANI): Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati hosted the Japanese delegation led by the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, Fukushiro Nukaga, according to IIT Guwahati.

The delegation included four Members of Parliament, the former Japanese Ambassador to India, senior officials from the Government of Japan, and representatives from the Embassy of Japan in New Delhi.

Also Read | China Boat Capsize: 3 Dead, 14 Missing After 2 Tourist Boats Overturn on River in Guizhou Province.

In addition, 22 delegates representing various Japanese industries also participated in the visit.

Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, welcomed the delegation and presented an overview of the institute's vision, global collaborations, achievements, and commitment to advancing scientific and technological research, IIT Guwahati statement.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 4: Audrey Hepburn, Trisha Krishnan, Cesc Fabregas and Sam Pitroda - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 4.

During his address, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "We deeply value Japan's longstanding friendship and forward-looking approach to collaboration. IIT Guwahati is committed to working closely with our Japanese counterparts to tackle global challenges through shared knowledge, innovation, and mutual respect."

In his address to the gathering, Fukushiro Nukaga emphasised the strong democratic foundations and shared developmental goals of India and Japan.

He underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in emerging technologies, human resource development, and the pursuit of sustainable development.

Nukaga also noted the vital role both nations play as leaders in innovation and democracy in the Eastern hemisphere. He called for deeper cooperation through research, education, cultural exchange, and innovation-driven partnerships.

Following the interaction, the delegation visited key research facilities at IIT Guwahati.

At the Centre for Nanotechnology, delegates toured the state-of-the-art cleanroom facility, such as the one being developed at the upcoming Tata Semiconductor plant in Assam, a project that IIT Guwahati is actively supporting, as per IIT Guwahati.

They also reviewed several indigenous research innovations and ongoing projects in nanotechnology.

The delegation later visited the Technology Incubation Centre and Research Park, where they were introduced to pioneering work in Artificial Intelligence and healthcare technologies.

Start-ups incubated at the institute showcased a wide range of medical and sustainable devices, some of which were presented as mementos to the Speaker.

The event also featured one-on-one discussions between the Japanese delegates, IIT Guwahati officials, and representatives from the Government of Assam. These conversations focused on strengthening current collaborations and aligning future efforts with the vision of increasing Indo-Japan student and research exchanges to 50,000, as envisioned by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)