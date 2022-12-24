Tokyo [Japan], December 24 (ANI): Ever since the new variant of the coronavirus took over the world in 2020, contactless remote control and metaverse technologies are being developed in Japan.

The Mitsubishi Electric Advanced Technology Research Institute in Japan is researching remote control technology on the theme of no-contact.

This initiative is being undertaken so that physically disabled and specially-abled people can perform jobs and find work.

Mitsubishi aims to develop the technology, so that it is put into practical use by the year 2025.

Munetaka Kahiwa, Official, Mitsubishi Electric, said, "People with a physical handicap cannot work away from home due to various family circumstances. In contrast, if the remote operation can replace tasks that could previously only be done manually, people can work wherever they want from the comfort of their own homes. That's what we're working towards. This platform is also useful for remote robot operation."

Munetaka Kahiwa further said, "Humans are now in charge of operations in hazardous areas. There is a need to replace hazardous tasks with remotely operated robots placed in areas where the surrounding environment is hazardous. There are people who come to Japan, a developed country, for various reasons. If this remote control technology can do the same work that we actually do with it and we can go to work in Japan and other foreign countries while remaining in our own country where we live, I think it will help to solve such problems."

Forum8, a software developer, has been focusing on the development of VRCG software in recent years, as VR has been effectively used in all fields.

Yuji Shirahama, Official, Forum8, said, "We can also create infrastructural landscape data. In addition, we can create and provide the space with the customer's desires, such as creating a university, factory, or office space. In addition, Forum 8 will expand the possibility of virtual space with this software."

Yuji Shirahama added, "The starting point for this VR software is consensus building, design consultation, and visualisation for public projects such as urban development and road projects. We believe that this will not be limited to communication between business players, but will become a platform for sending information to local residents, and if it can be viewed on smartphones and tablets and if the new future city can also be viewed, communication with citizens can be strengthened. The future will be all about contactless technology and virtual spaces, which will be helpful in making the lives of its citizens easier and more diversified." (ANI)

