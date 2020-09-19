Tokyo, September 19: New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga may meet US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in October, which would be his first meeting with a foreign official in this post, Japan's media reported on Saturday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, Pompeo may visit Japan in October to take part in the meeting of foreign ministers of Japan, the United States, India and Australia. The Japanese government is currently working on organising these negotiations. Also Read | Taiwan Pledges Deeper Ties With US Amid Chinese Intrusion Into Island's Air Space.

The talks - if held - will focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and free navigation in the Indian Ocean amid the increasing Chinese presence in the region. Also Read | US: 2 Dead, 14 Wounded After Shooting At A Party in New York’s Rochester, Says Police.

On Wednesday, Japanese lawmakers elected Suga as the new prime minister after the former head of the cabinet, Shinzo Abe, unexpectedly announced on August 28 his intention to resign due to an aggravation of a chronic illness.

