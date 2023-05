Tel Aviv [Israel], May 21 (ANI/TPS): Israel Police are currently searching for the rider of a motorcycle who struck a woman police officer in a hit and run incident in Jerusalem Sunday afternoon.

The rider hit the officer as she was engaged in a traffic police enforcement activity in the Pisgat Ze'ev neighborhood in northern Jerusalem.

Also Read | Lion Attack: Zoo Owner in Slovakia Mauled to Dead by Lions at Feeding Time, Cops Find Body Parts at Scene.

The police officer signaled the motorcyclist to stop on the side of the road after she was noticed he had committed a traffic offense. But he did not stop and began to flee the scene while hitting the officer.

As a result of the impact, the policewoman was slightly injured and was referred for medical treatment.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Receives Exemplary Welcome in Papua New Guinea As PM James Marape Touches His Feet (Watch Video).

The motorcyclist is still at large. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)