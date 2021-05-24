Jerusalem, May 24 (PTI) As Israel struggles to restore peace within its boundaries after being jolted by its worst communal riots in decades, the country saw citizens upholding humanity and promoting coexistence as bereaved families extend hands of friendship, donating vital organs of their loved ones killed in the violence to save lives of members belonging to the other community.

Amidst the fighting between Israel and Hamas, Arabs and Jews fought each other on the streets and rioters torched vehicles, restaurants and synagogues over the last two weeks in one of the worst spasms of communal violence Israel has seen in years.

An Israeli Arab woman from Jerusalem underwent a kidney transplant last week with the organ coming from a Jewish man who was killed during the recent riots in the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Lod, Ha'aretz newspaper reported.

Randa Aweis, 58-year-old Jerusalem resident and a mother of five, received the kidney of Yigal Yehoshua, 56, in an operation performed at Jerusalem's Hadassah University Hospital after waiting for seven years on the transplant list and battling a kidney disease for nearly a decade, the report said.

“He was a man of charity”, Yehoshua's brother Efi told Fox News adding, “Just because he had such a big heart, we said we will donate his organs. We have been honoured to do so. They will live because of him".

"The poor man, what did he do?,” CNN quoted Aweis asking after the surgery. “What did he do to them? Why did they kill him? What is his wife going to do with his kids?", she questioned.

Aweis was not aware of the donor till the operation was done.

Recalling her childhood in a mixed neighbourhood in Jerusalem, Aweis said she “grew up with the Jews. Our kids grew up with Jews”.

"There was no racism. Not from the Jews, not from the Arabs. I will tell Yigal's family 'thank you'. Yigal is going to heaven where it is better than here," she said.

Yehoshua, a resident of Lod -- the city worst affected by the recent communal violence, died on May 17 after his car was pelted by stones during riots sparked by the death of an Arab youngster Moussa Hassouna, who was shot during clashes between Arabs and Jews on May 11.

In yet another similar gesture, organs belonging to 17-year old Mohammed Kiwan, a resident of Umm al-Fahm who was killed last week, were donated to six people, including five Jews.

"Every human being has his dignity. We respect all people. Both Arabs and Jews,” Kiwan's father Mahmoud told Walla news website.

Kiwan's mother was grieving but also “rejoicing that his organs saved the lives of six people,” his uncle told the news portal.

“She is even glad that five of them are Jews. That already says it all. We are a family that believes in coexistence and we wanted to save lives regardless of religion, race and gender,” he said.

Kiwan was brought to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa last week with bullet wounds to the head. It was not clear, as per the report, as to how he got shot and the police were still investigating the case. It is possible that he was shot in police firing.

Lod, a mixed city, was amongst the worst affected by the recent wave of violence. Days after the riots began, Israel declared a state of emergency in the city and enacted a night-time curfew.

While violence raged and even after it has subsided, many people from both the communities have been seen extending gestures of friendship and coexistence across the country as it struggles to find peace within its territory.

An advertisement from Israel's Ministry of Education involving Jewish and Arab teachers from across the country has gone viral in which they talk about how their lives and fate are intertwined together, calling for peaceful coexistence. HM SCY AKJ

