New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday that Jitender Pal Singh, who is presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Israel.

Jitender Pal Singh is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Officer of the 2002 batch.

"Shri. Jitender Pal Singh (IFS: 2002), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the State of Israel", the press statement noted.

Singh is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

