Washington D.C. [US], August 24 (ANI): Former US Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday (local time) hit out at President Donald Trump over the handling of coronavirus pandemic.

"President Obama and I established a White House office to prepare our nation for future pandemics. Donald Trump eliminated it -- and we've been paying the price every single day," Biden, who is also the Presidential nominee of Democratic Party said in a tweet.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases in the US stands at 5,700,487 while the death toll has risen to 176,774.

As a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the United States, Democratic Party's presidential candidate Joe Biden had on Friday said he would shut the country down if scientists recommend so.

In an interview to ABC, Biden said, "I would shut it down; I would listen to the scientists. I will be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives because we cannot get the country moving until we control the virus."

This comes after US President Donald Trump urged the country to reopen businesses and educational institutions despite the surge in COVID-19 cases.

In July, Trump said, "We're very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools, to get them open... We're going to be putting a lot of pressure to open the schools in the fall." (ANI)

