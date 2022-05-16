Washington, May 16 (PTI) US President Joe Biden sent greetings on Monday to the Buddhist community across the world on the occasion of Vesak, a day honouring the birth, enlightenment and passing of the Buddha.

“Jill and I extend warm wishes to Buddhists in the United States and around the world as they celebrate Vesak. This sacred day is a time to reflect on the Buddha's teachings, including the need to work for peace and justice, recognize our common humanity, respect and preserve the nature that surrounds us, and cultivate humility and compassion,” Biden said in a statement.

“The Buddha taught that we are but guests visiting this world, and for over 2,500 years, those who adhere to these teachings have enriched and strengthened this world we share. As we mark Vesak, we honour the American Buddhists who contribute so much to our country and advance our common values,” Biden said.

