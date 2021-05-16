Rome [Italy] May 16, (ANI): The United States Special Presidential Envoy for climate John Kerry on Saturday met with Pope Francis and discussed about the global challenges caused by the climate crisis.

John Kerry said on an official Tweet, "Honored to meet with His Holiness Pope Francis @Pontifex today in the Vatican to speak about the global challenges caused by the climate crisis and the need for a clear call to action."

According to an official release, The climate Envoy was announced to be on a visit to the European countries; Rome, London, Berlin for three days from May (13 to 19). The meet will help in discussing the matters of the upcoming 26th conference of the Parties (COP26).

"Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry will travel to Rome, London, and Berlin, May 13-19, 2021, to meet with European government officials and business leaders on enhancing global climate ambition ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change later this year." the official release read.

The release further added the details of the meet stating, "In Rome, Special Presidential Envoy Kerry will meet with Italian and Vatican officials. In London, he will meet with representatives of the UK Government, who will host COP26 this November in Glasgow. In Berlin, Special Presidential Envoy Kerry will meet with German officials."

The COP26 summit will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26) to the UNFCCC was originally scheduled to take place from November 2020, in Glasgow, UK.

In May 2020, the COP Bureau decided that it would take place from November 2021, in Glasgow, UK. The change of date was decided amid the spike in Covid infections. (ANI)

