Sindh [Pakistan], April 20 (ANI): A peaceful protest against the illegal occupation of the Indus river in the Bubrlo area of Sindh turned violent last night when agents believed to be from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) launched an armed assault on demonstrators.

Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) Chairman Shafi Burfat highlighted that two unmarked Vigo vehicles arrived at the protest site, and armed personnel opened direct fire on the protestors, injuring a lawyer among others.

The protest, which had been nonviolent and largely led by Sindhi lawyers, political activists, and civil society members, was part of a larger movement to block supply routes to Punjab in protest against what organisers called the "illegal occupation" of the Indus River and systematic exploitation of Sindh's resources. The attack on the sit-in has sparked outrage among local communities and rights groups, with JSMM calling it a blatant act of "state terrorism."

The JSMM Chairman issued a strong condemnation, accusing the Pakistani state of employing violence to suppress a growing grassroots movement demanding water rights, land sovereignty, and political freedom for Sindh. "This cowardly and violent attack by state agencies is a clear attempt to crush Sindhi voices demanding justice," the statement read.

In response to the brutal crackdown, JSMM has appealed to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and international human rights organisations to urgently investigate the human rights violations being committed against Sindhi political activists and civilians. The group called on global civil society to speak out against what it described as "colonial repression, economic exploitation, and systematic cultural erasure" of the Sindhi people by the Punjabi-dominated Pakistani state.

According to the JSMM Chairman, the roots of the conflict lie in historical grievances dating back to the 1945 Sindh-Punjab Agreement, which the group says has been repeatedly violated through the construction of dams and canals that divert Sindh's water resources. Activists argue that millions of acres of land have been seized under the pretext of military-backed development schemes, including the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and so-called "Green Pakistan" initiatives, leading to mass displacement of rural Sindhi communities.

The organisation also warned that the Pakistani state is orchestrating demographic changes and cultural suppression by encouraging the settlement of non-Sindhis and promoting extremism at the expense of Sindh's pluralistic, secular traditions. "The existence of the Sindhi nation and its identity is under existential threat," the statement claimed.

Shafi Burfat drew parallels to the 1971 genocide in Bangladesh, warning the international community of the potential for similar atrocities if the global silence continues. "We urge the world not to turn a blind eye to the atrocities being committed against our people," the statement read, concluding with a firm call for the right to self-determination and independence of Sindhudesh.

The violent events at Bubrlo mark a new chapter in the rising tension between Sindhi nationalist movements and the Pakistani establishment. With public anger intensifying and global awareness growing, JSMM's plea to the international community adds urgency to an already volatile situation. (ANI)

