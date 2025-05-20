Frankfurt [Germany], May 20 (ANI): In a strongly worded statement, Shafi Burfat, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), has accused Pakistan's military establishment of manipulating Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to serve its geopolitical objectives, particularly in an anti-India campaign on the international stage.

In a post on X, Burfat claimed that the "Punjabi army and establishment" are offering Bilawal the promise of political power and the possibility of becoming Prime Minister in return for leading a global diplomatic offensive against India.

However, he warned that this alliance is temporary, and alleged that Bilawal could ultimately face the same fate as his grandfather, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, and his mother, Benazir Bhutto -- both of whom were assassinated under controversial circumstances. Burfat labeled this as a "historic pattern" of betrayal by the Punjabi-dominated military.

According to Burfat, the PPP has long failed to represent the genuine interests of Sindh and its people. Instead, he claimed, the party has acted as a political proxy for Punjab, serving the interests of feudal landlords rather than standing up for Sindhi rights or autonomy. He characterized Bilawal as "immature, power-hungry, and unserious," and accused him of playing a role in promoting misleading narratives about India on behalf of the Pakistani establishment.

Burfat also emphasised the cultural, spiritual, and historical ties between Sindh and India, rejecting any notion that India is an enemy of the Sindhi people. He described India as a "spiritual and cultural sister" and stated that the Sindhi nation has always viewed India as a neighborly and supportive presence throughout history.

The JSMM chairman went further, accusing Pakistan and specifically its military of being a tool of regional destabilization, used by foreign powers like China and Turkey to target India. He referenced alleged Pakistani involvement in violent acts, including incidents in areas such as Pahalgam, and condemned what he called the military's terrorist activities.

Burfat stressed that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's actions on the world stage do not reflect the will or sentiment of the Sindhi people. He called upon the international community and Indian leadership to recognise this distinction and understand that Sindhis do not share the anti-India stance allegedly promoted by Pakistan's military and establishment.

Concluding his statement, Burfat reiterated a stark warning to Bilawal Bhutto, predicting that he is being exploited by the military and may eventually be cast aside violently, as other Bhuttos were in the past. He denounced what he called the "cruel and dishonest tradition" of Pakistan's ruling elite.

"We Sindhis consider India our friend and neighbour.If the Punjabi establishment views India as an enemy, that is their thinking, not ours" said Burfat. (ANI)

