Kabul [Afghanistan], June 12 (ANI): At least seven people killed in two blasts in different areas in the west of Kabul on Saturday afternoon, the Afghanistan Ministry of Interior Affairs said.

Citing the Ministry, TOLOnews reported that one of the blasts happened in the Dasht-e-Barchi area in Kabul's district 13 and another happened after less than 30 minutes near Ali Jinnah Hospital in district 6.

The ministry said that seven people were killed in the two blasts and that the casualties may rise. The blast in Dasht-e-Barchi killed one civilian and wounded four others, including a woman, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, six civilians, including a woman, were killed and one more was wounded, the ministry added.

The blasts are similar to two explosions that happened in Kabul earlier this month, killing at least a dozen people, all civilians. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)