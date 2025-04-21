Karachi [Pakistan] April 21 (ANI): Another motorcycle rider was killed in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 6 after being struck by a water tanker, while heavy vehicle road rage persists unchecked, according to a report by Geo News.

Three deadly collisions have happened in Karachi in the last 24 hours, with the other two occurring in Korangi, where a motorcyclist was killed by a car, and Shah Faisal No 2, where another rider died after falling, according to Geo News.

The tragedy adds another fatality to the city's increasing number of heavy vehicle-related traffic fatalities. A day prior, a person was struck by a speeding water tanker in Baldia Sector 8 and died. Five people, including two women, were hurt in a different incident in the Naval Colony neighbourhood of Baldia when a dumper truck collided with a rickshaw, according to a report by Geo News.

According to a Geo News report, over 100 people have lost their lives in collisions involving dumpers and other large vehicles so far this year, casting doubt on the efficiency of traffic control in the city.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has ordered that all heavy transport vehicles (HTVs), including dumpers, water tankers, and oil tankers, be equipped with cameras and trackers in response to the escalating problem. The order followed the cancellation of a walkout by goods carriers that had interfered with port operations, according to Geo News. In order to monitor driver behavior, the new regulations require that every HTV have three cameras: one on the front, one on the back, and one inside the car.

Transporter executives acknowledged the actions made but asked for further time, pointing out that the May 1 deadline for complete compliance is impractical. Road safety has been improved, although infractions are still common. According to a Geo News report, the DIG Traffic has ordered increased enforcement, which has led to 13,300 challans, 88 registered cases, and several vehicle impoundments in the past week.

Geo News highlighted that the enforcement of heavy traffic laws is still lacking. Although a fitness certificate is required, there is no real license verification. Operational necessity is the problem. Citywide utilities could be disrupted if vital services like water tankers are stopped. Consequently, although policies are in place, their actual application is still restricted. (ANI)

