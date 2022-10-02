Dubai, Oct 2 (PTI) A UAE-based business conglomerate, which has more than 50 supermarkets in the GCC countries, is showcasing Kashmiri apples in its stores, giving a boost to the export of the superior quality apples from India to the international market.

The flavoursome premium apples native to Kashmir are considered one of the best quality apples harvested mainly in the months of September-October.

“We are happy to announce the availability of freshly harvested apples at our supermarkets in the UAE,” Al Maya Group Director and Partner Kamal Vachani said, noting that this is a peak apple harvesting season in Kashmir.

Al Maya Group, the UAE-based business conglomerate, has more than 50 supermarkets in the GCC countries - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) - in addition to other businesses.

Yasmina Zara, an Arab national and a mother, said this is the first time she has had Kashmiri apples. “Though I have tried apples from many other countries, Kashmiri apples are different in taste and freshness. As a mother, I would love to recommend these Kashmiri apples,” she said.

Mir Syed Shahid Ahmed Kamili, President- Federation Chambers of Industries, Kashmir, said India ranks seven in world apple production with a share of only 3 per cent among all fruit crops.

“Kashmir boasts around 80 per cent share of the total apple produced in India. We thank the government of India as we are getting heavy subsidies and support to promote the export of Kashmiri products,” he said.

