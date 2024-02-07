Astana [Kazakhstan], February 7 (ANI): Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree appointing Olzhas Bektenov as the new Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, The Astana Times reported, citing the Akorda press service.

Bektenov, formerly the head of the President's Executive Office since April of the previous year, assumed his new role following his relief from the executive office position.

During the plenary meeting of the Mazhilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Bektenov's candidacy, nominated by the Amanat party, received significant support from the majority of deputies. In accordance with Article 44 of the Constitution, President Tokayev held consultations on Bektenov's candidacy with the leaders of party factions, including Yelnur Beisenbayev of the Amanat Party, Maharram Maharramov of the People's Party of Kazakhstan, Azat Peruashev of the Aq Jol Democratic Party, Askhat Rakhimzhanov of the National Social Democratic Party, Serik Yegizbayev of the Auyl party, and Aidarbek Khojanazarov of the Respublica party, as reported by The Astana Times.

President Tokayev emphasised the need for the government to play a crucial role in making prompt and effective decisions. Alikhan Smailov, who had been serving as Prime Minister since January 2022, resigned, and Tokayev accepted his resignation, acknowledging the stability achieved across various sectors under Smailov's leadership.

Bektenov outlined the priority tasks for his government, emphasizing the necessity of providing a new economic impetus and implementing decisive measures. The focus will be on economic development, with special attention to the industry and oil sectors. The government under Bektenov's leadership aims to stimulate domestic production, increase the share of locally-made products through the full launch of offtake contracts, and support domestic businesses.

In addition, Bektenov pledged to explore the potential of agriculture, water resources, energy saving, and the transport and logistics network. He expressed a commitment to expanding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and new technologies while ensuring the rule of law for the benefit of the country.

President Tokayev signed a decree on February 5 for the dismissal of the government, marking the end of Alikhan Smailov's term as Prime Minister, The Astana Times reported. (ANI)

