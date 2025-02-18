Kathmandu [Nepal], February 18 (ANI): Student unions from various political parties on Tuesday staged a demonstration in front of the Indian embassy in Kathmandu demanding a probe into the death of a student from Nepal who was found dead at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha. The development had triggered protests, mostly from Nepalese students, on campus of the college located in Bhubaneswar.Student unions affiliated with the Nepali Congress, CPN-Maoist Center and CPN-Unified Socialist also staged protests in various locations in Kathmandu, shouting slogans for the safety and security of Nepali students currently in India.The All Nepal National Free Students' Union-Revolutionary (ANNFSU-Revolutionary) staged a protest in Maitighar Mandala of Kathmandu near the administrative capital, Singhadurbar, demanding the government use diplomatic channels."We have been demanding strict punishment for the perpetrator who has now been arrested. The investigation about the death of Prakriti Lamsal should be free and fair enough, bringing those involved given punishment as per the legal regulations. Along with the family of the deceased also should be compensated, is the demand that ANNFSU-Revolutionary has been presenting forward," Deuma Jaisi, the Deputy Chairperson of the student wing of CPN-Maoist Centre led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal-Prachanda, told ANI.During the protest, participants were seen holding placards that read, "Safe campuses, not crime zones!" "Protect women, not criminals" among others.

Earlier this morning, the Nepal Student Union had organised a series of protests in various campuses within the Kathmandu valley, demanding justice for the student who was in the final years of her graduation degree.

Also Read | 'You Don't Have To Work at JPMorgan': CEO Jamie Dimon Rejects Work-From-Home Demand by Employees, Backs Return-to-Office Mandate.

On February 16, the third-year BTech student, Prakriti Lamsal was found dead in her hostel room, following which Nepali students staged a protest claiming that she was harassed by her fellow student and the college didn't act despite multiple complaints.An accused student, identified by police as Advik Srivastava, was arrested on February 17 and sent to judicial custody on the same day, as per a press statement by Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.

The All Nepal National Free Students Union (Unified Socialist) also held a demonstration near the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. ANNFSU-US is the student wing of CPN-Unified Socialist (CPN-US), led by former Nepali PM Madhav Kumar Nepal.

Also Read | Southwest Airlines Layoffs: US-Based Low-Cost Carrier To Lay Off 1,750 Employees and Senior Leaders To Reduce Costs, Streamline Operations.

Meanwhile, Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar P Sharma, held a telephonic conversation with Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) founder Achyuta Samanta.

The KIIT Founder briefed the envoy of Nepal about the actions taken by KIIT, which includes issuing a public apology letter from the Vice Chancellor and the subsequent termination of a few staff members.

"H.E. @DrShankarSharma had a telephone conversation with Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and also met his representatives. Prof. Samanta briefed Dr Sharma about the actions taken by KIIT including a public apology letter from the VC and termination of few staff."

Prior to this, Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that his government has taken cognizance of the death of the student and is pursuing the matter with India through diplomatic channels.

"It has come to our attention through media and social media that a Nepali student has died in the hostel of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Odisha, India, and that Nepali students have been forcibly evicted from the hostel," Oli said in a statement posted on his Facebook account.https://www.facebook.com/UMLprezKPSharmaOli/posts/pfbid02zUw4RyCbAkRaWqVjvqeoPFGbPAL8qhmLKgdFt6tqENCUofJQwDBbgLoVi9agJQjSl?rdid=ZhC6rMpszgG5aGJp#

The KIIT, Bhubaneshwar said that disciplinary action has been initiated against security staff and officials and they have also issued an apology for distress caused by remarks that were made following the incident.

In a notice, the college said that two senior hostel officials and one senior administrative officer of the International Relations Office (IRO) were suspended, pending a thorough enquiry which is taking place.

A letter of apology from the Vice-Chancellor, KIIT-DU which was posted on the college's X account read, "KIIT has always been a home to students from across the world, fostering a culture of inclusivity, respect, and care. We deeply regret the recent incident and reaffirm our commitment to the safety, dignity, and well-being of all our students, including our dear Nepali students.

The college further said that it has urged students to return to campus and has also set up a 24/7 control room for the purpose, to assist students. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)