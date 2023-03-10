Britain's King Charles III has given his younger brother Prince Edward the title of the Duke of Edinburgh, according to a report in Reuters. As per the report, King Charles III has handed his brother Prince Edward the title of the Duke of Edinburgh, which was last held by his father Prince Philip. The news comes a few months ahead of King Charles III's coronation, which is slated to take place in May this year. King Charles III Coronation: British Monarch Invites Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Event As Couple Undecided If They Will Go.

Britain's King Charles gave his younger brother Prince Edward the title of the Duke of Edinburgh, handing him the title last held by his father Prince Philip https://t.co/2oNVb3qS3i — Reuters (@Reuters) March 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)