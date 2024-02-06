London, Feb 5 (PTI) Britain's King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.

"It is not prostate cancer, but was discovered during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate," the Palace said in a statement.

The type of cancer has not been revealed, but the King, 75, began "regular treatments" on Monday, the statement said.

Buckingham Palace said the King "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible".

He will postpone his public engagements and other senior royals are expected to stand in for him during his treatment.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the statement said.

The King had a prostate procedure at a private London hospital more than a week ago.

He had chosen to go public about his prostate treatment to encourage more men to get prostate checks, the palace said at the time.

