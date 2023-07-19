Tel Aviv [Israel], July 19 (ANI/TPS): As part of the Knesset’s Environment Day, representatives of the Ministry of Environmental Protection participated in a special discussion in the Interior and Environmental Protection Committee chaired by MK Ya’akov Asher, on the subject of coastal authorities dealing with the effects of climate change on the sea and beaches, including rising sea levels.

The climate crisis and the accompanying changes are forcing the countries of the world, including Israel, to prepare accordingly. One of the trends in which a significant change is expected following the climate crisis is the rise of the sea water level. This phenomenon is caused by greenhouse gas emissions that cause the average temperature to rise, leading to the melting of continental glaciers around the world and their addition to the ocean water. It also directly affects the water temperature and consequently its volume.

The level of the Mediterranean Sea is on an increased trend as a result of climate change, which may lead to a change in the coastline of Israel’s coasts, to their drifting, narrowing and increasing damage to the coastal cliff, along the beaches where it is located.

The rise of the sea level may lead to permanent flooding of coastal areas and reduced beaches available for public use. These floods may cause damage to coastal infrastructures, as long as these are built near the water line, such as leisure and recreation tourism infrastructures, along with damage to marine structures, marinas and ports. In addition, the rise of the sea level may lead to increased drift (erosion) of extensive coastal areas as a result of the rise in the level and intensity of the storms. (ANI/TPS)

