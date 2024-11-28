Kolkata/Dhaka, Nov 28 (PTI) The International Society for Krishna Consciousness(ISKCON) Bangladesh is being targeted by fundamentalists attempting to malign its reputation because of its efforts to unite the persecuted Hindu community and resist forced conversions in the country, the religious group's chief said on Thursday.

In a telephonic interview with PTI from Dhaka, the ISKCON's chief in Bangladesh Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari expressed relief over the High Court's decision, rejecting demands to ban the organisation's activities in the country.

"No government would ever agree to such demands from extremists as we are a peaceful organisation,” he said, welcoming the High Court's order as evidence of this.

Bangladesh High Court on Thursday rejected a petition seeking a ban on ISKCON's activities in the country.

Das Brahmachari called the verdict a validation of the organisation's peaceful and humanitarian efforts.

"Banning a peaceful organisation like ISKCON would never serve any purpose. We have always worked for the betterment of humanity,” he said, adding that the fundamentalists' campaign against ISKCON stems from the group's efforts to support Hindus living under constant threat of persecution.

The senior monk painted a grim picture of the current situation for minorities in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus, describing their lives as being filled with fear.

Speaking to PTI, the general secretary of ISKCON in Bangladesh highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by the group and the Hindu community in the country.

"Fundamentalists are attacking ISKCON because we are standing in the way of their agenda to instil fear and force Hindus into conversion. Through our teachings and initiatives, we are uniting Hindus who are living under threat," he said.

Das Brahmachari emphasised that ISKCON Bangladesh has consistently promoted unity and harmony, steering clear of any form of conflict, communal or otherwise.

The attacks on ISKCON, according to him, are part of a systematic effort by fundamentalists to undermine the organization's work.

"Through our teachings, ISKCON is uniting Hindus and instilling courage among those who feel threatened. This is why fundamentalists are attacking us," he said.

Das Brahmachari alleged that fundamentalist groups are systematically working to undermine the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

"The goal is to wipe out Hindus through fear and forced conversions. ISKCON's work to bring back those forcibly converted has made us a target,” he said.

He dismissed calls to ban ISKCON as baseless, asserting that the group operates legally and remains the only government-registered Hindu religious body in Bangladesh.

When asked about the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was taken into custody earlier this week on sedition charges, Das Brahmachari clarified that the individual was expelled from ISKCON in September for disciplinary reasons.

“We cannot take responsibility for anyone who is not our member. ISKCON Bangladesh has no involvement in this tragic event or the ongoing protests,” he said, in an apparent reference to the killing of a lawyer in a clash between security personnel and supporters of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

He lamented the spread of false narratives linking ISKCON to various incidents, including road accidents, calling it “unfortunate.”

Chinmoy Krishna Das, who also served as a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was denied bail and sent to jail on Tuesday by the Chattogram Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

ISKCON officials said that complaints against Chinmoy Krishna Das were received in June, leading to his expulsion three months later.

Hindus, who constituted about 22% of Bangladesh's population during the 1971 Liberation War, now make up roughly 8%, primarily due to socio-political marginalization and sporadic violence over decades.

Das Brahmachari appealed to the interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, to ensure the safety and security of Hindus.

"Hindus have equal rights in Bangladesh as they, too, are children of this country,” he said.

The ISKCON leader mentioned meeting Yunus thrice since the latter assumed office in August, during which he sought assurances for the minority community's safety.

"Yunus assured me that Hindus will live without fear. I hope this assurance becomes a reality,” he said.

The plight of Hindus in Bangladesh has drawn international attention, but Yunus, in an interview with PTI in September, dismissed the issue as “overhyped.”

According to him, the attacks on Hindus were politically motivated rather than communal, arising from the perception that the community largely supported the ousted Awami League regime.

Das Brahmachari strongly refuted Yunus' claims, insisting that the violence stems from deep-seated communal animosity.

“Fundamentalists are using political unrest as a pretext to attack Hindus. The situation is dire and requires urgent attention. If indeed the attacks were political then why are temples and Hindu religious sites being attacked, why normal Hindu citizens are being attacked?” he asked.

Despite the challenges, Das Brahmachari reiterated ISKCON's commitment to peace and unity.

“We have never been involved in any form of conflict. Our focus remains on promoting harmony and supporting those in need,” he said.

He also condemned the spread of misinformation aimed at vilifying ISKCON, urging the government and civil society to see through such tactics.

“These attacks are not just on ISKCON but on the principles of peace and coexistence,” he said.

The senior monk stressed that ISKCON's activities are transparent and aimed at benefiting society at large.

“Our mission is to serve humanity and preserve cultural and religious heritage. Any claims to the contrary are false and malicious,” he said.

The ISKCON leader called for collective efforts to ensure the safety and dignity of all communities in Bangladesh.

“The government must protect minorities and uphold the values of equality and justice,” he said.

He called upon the interim government to take decisive action to protect minorities and uphold the principles of justice and equality.

"These attacks are not just against ISKCON but against the values of tolerance and coexistence. We must work together to build a future where everyone can live without fear,” he said.

