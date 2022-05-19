London [UK], May 19 (ANI): Telangana minister KT Rama Rao met British International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena in London and discussed various issues related to government policies in Telangana.

The government's priorities in the industrial sector, infrastructure, and investment opportunities were also part of the discussion.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Proposes Extending Martial Law, General Mobilization.

Later, Rao invited Jayawardene to participate in the Bio Asia Conference organized by the state of Telangana.

As Aware of the ts-ipass policy of the Telangana government, the British Minister praised the policy. (ANI)

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar to Take Part in BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)