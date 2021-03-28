Kuwait City [Kuwait], March 28 (ANI/Xinhua): The Kuwaiti Health Ministry reported on Saturday 1,198 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 227,178.

The ministry also announced nine more deaths, taking the death toll to 1,279, while the tally of recoveries rose by 1,336 to 211,360. A total of 14,539 coronavirus patients are receiving treatment, including 250 in the intensive care units.

The Kuwaiti government has shortened the curfew by one hour from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. and allowed walking inside residential areas from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (ANI/Xinhua)

