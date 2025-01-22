New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): The Indian Navy took part in the sea phase of exercise La Perouse 25 from January 17 to 20 alongside the French Carrier Strike Group (CSG), Royal Navy, and Royal Canadian Navy units, the Navy Spokesperson stated on Wednesday.

The Indian Navy's indigenous destroyer, INS Mumbai and long-range maritime surveillance aircraft P8I participated in the exercise, which aimed to strengthen maritime security across the Indo-Pacific region.

Also Read | Stargate Project: Donald Trump Announces USD 500 Billion Investment in AI Infrastructure Backed by Oracle, SoftBank and OpenAI.

"Strengthening maritime bonds across the Indo-Pacific. Enhancing interoperability, building trust and honing our skills together to ensure maritime security. Indian Navy's Indigenous Destroyer INS Mumbai and long-range maritime surveillance P8I aircraft participated in the sea phase of Ex LA PEROUSE 17-20 Jan 25 with the French-CSG, Royal Navy & Royal Canadian Navy Units," the Navy spokesperson said on X.

The exercise included a range of activities across various domains, such as air defence drills, surface shoots, boarding operations, cross-deck landings, and tactical manoeuvres. These operations underscored the coordination between the participating nations and their collective commitment to enhancing maritime security.

Also Read | Who Is Masahiro Nakai and What Is Fuji TV Sex Scandal That Has Sparked Advertiser Exodus at Japanese TV Giant?.

"The multinational exercise LA PEROUSE witnessed a wide range of exercises across domains such as Air Defence Drills, Surface Shoots, Boarding Operations, Cross Deck Landings and Tactical Manoeuvres highlighting Co-ordination and our collective commitment to strengthen maritime security," the Navy further added.

The exercise, which saw the participation of navies from India, France, Indonesia, Australia, the US, the UK, Malaysia, Singapore and Canada, took place near the Malacca, Sunda and Lombok straits between the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean.

According to a press release, the exercise will be conducted by the French Carrier Strike Group (CSG), led by Charles De Gaulle aircraft carriers, as part of Mission Clemenceau 25.

Participation of the Indian Navy in the exercise showcases the high levels of synergy, coordination and interoperability between the like-minded navies and their commitment to a rules-based international order in the maritime domain, according to the press release.

In a press release, the Ministry of Defence noted, "This visit is in consonance with India's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) to enhance maritime cooperation and collaboration for a safer and secure Indo-Pacific Region." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)