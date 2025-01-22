Tokyo, January 22: Masahiro Nakai, a prominent figure in Japanese entertainment, is at the centre of a major scandal involving Fuji Television. Nakai, a former member of the legendary boy band SMAP, transitioned into a successful career as a television host, becoming one of Japan’s most recognised media personalities.

However, his reputation has been marred by allegations of sexual assault and a subsequent cover-up by Fuji TV officials. Sex Scandal Rocks Norway: Gynaecologist Rapes 87 Women Over 20 Years, Films Act; 6,000 Hours Of Video Evidence Recovered.

What is Fuji TV Sex Scandal?

The controversy began when Shukan Bunshun, a weekly magazine, reported in December 2024 about a ¥90 million (USD 578,000) settlement between Nakai and a woman who accused him of sexual assault at a 2023 dinner party reportedly organised by a Fuji TV staff member. While Nakai acknowledged the settlement, he denied any violent conduct. ‘Sex for Shifts’ Scandal Rocks McDonald’s UK: Pressure Mounts on Fast Food Giant As Teen Employees Claim Managers Offered Extra Work Hours in Exchange for Sex.

The scandal escalated after Fuji TV President Koichi Minato admitted during a press conference that the network was aware of the allegations six months before the report but failed to disclose them. Major advertisers, including Nissan, Toyota, Shiseido, and Seven & I Holdings, pulled their ads, with over 50 companies reportedly following suit. The lack of transparency and contrition in Fuji TV’s handling of the case has drawn widespread criticism.

The issue comes amid growing scrutiny of Japan’s entertainment industry, which is still grappling with the fallout from the Johnny & Associates scandal. The talent agency, which managed SMAP and other boy bands, admitted in 2023 to decades of sexual abuse by its late founder, Johnny Kitagawa.

Nakai’s case highlights systemic problems within Japan’s entertainment sector, including power imbalances and cover-ups. The involvement of a high-profile figure like Nakai and the subsequent advertiser backlash have amplified the public’s call for accountability and reform in the industry. Rising Sun Management, a major shareholder of Fuji TV, has demanded a full investigation and appropriate action.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2025 09:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).