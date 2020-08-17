Colombo, Aug 17 (PTI) Sri Lanka plunged into darkness on Monday as a massive power outage hit the entire country following a technical failure at a major power plant.

The outage hit the country at around midday. The power supply was restored in many parts of the country after six hours, but Colombo was still in darkness.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said the power disruption was due to a transmission failure at the Kerawalapitiya Grid Sub- Station.

There was chaos on the streets of Colombo as traffic lights failed following the breakdown in the electricity supply.

Traffic congestion was reported in several parts of Colombo following the failure of the traffic lights.

