Beirut [Lebanon], March 15 (ANI): Lebanon is open to entering direct peace talks with Israel, but insists that a ceasefire must be reached before negotiations begin, according to Al Jazeera.

The development comes as Israel threatens what could be its largest ground invasion of Lebanon since the 2006 War.

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According to Al Jazeera, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has assigned his close adviser, Ron Dermer, to lead the Israeli side of the Lebanon diplomatic track. From the US side, the talks could reportedly involve Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

The discussions could begin within days and may take place in Paris or Cyprus, potentially involving direct, head-to-head negotiations, Al Jazeera reported.

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There have also been reports that France proposed a peace plan that would require the disarmament of Hezbollah and Lebanon's recognition of Israel as conditions to end the war. However, the French Foreign Ministry has denied those reports, according to Al Jazeera.

Lebanese officials have indicated they are willing to engage in talks, but Nabih Berri, Lebanon's parliamentary speaker and a leader of the Amal Movement, said a ceasefire must be implemented before negotiations can begin.

Meanwhile, regional tensions continued to rise with military developments across West Asia.

In a post on X, United States Central Command said US forces are continuing operations against Iranian military capabilities.

https://x.com/CENTCOM/status/2032935530443231575

Meanwhile, Press TV reported that an Iraqi resistance group released footage claiming to show an attack on US military bases in West Asia.

Press TV also reported that a US base in Iraq was on fire following a reported strike.

In another update cited by the Iranian news outlet, Iran's armed forces said they had shot down four additional drones, bringing the total number of drones downed to 118.

Earlier, militants from Hezbollah engaged with the advancing Israeli forces in southern Lebanon after air raids and artillery strikes targeted multiple towns in the region, Al Jazeera reported.

Citing the official Lebanon National News Agency, Al Jazeera reported that Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire struck several towns across southern Lebanon. The news report said air raids hit the town of Mefdoun in southern Lebanon and areas between Mefdoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah.

Heavy artillery shelling also targeted nearby towns, including Zawtar, Yahmar, Arnoun and Mefdoun, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces attempted to advance into the border town of Aita al-Shaab, where gunfire and shelling were heard during clashes.

According to Al Jazeera, militants from Hezbollah responded by firing guided missiles at the advancing Israeli troops.

Press TV reported that Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets targeting a gathering of Israeli troops at al-Khazzan Hill. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)