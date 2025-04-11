Tokyo, Apr 10 (AP) A lightning strike in western Japan injured five students at a school playground on Thursday, including one who remained unconscious, media reports said.

Junior high school students were practising soccer at the school in Nara when the lightning struck, and the five injured students were taken to a hospital.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 11: Jyotirao Phule, Scott Boland, Dele Alli and Shubhangi Atre - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 11.

One 14-year-old boy was unconscious, NHK public television said, quoting police. The other four students complained of numbness in their limbs or were unable to speak smoothly, NHK said.

A team supervisor told police that the lightning struck after a sudden downpour, NHK said. A thunderstorm warning was in effect across the prefecture at the time.

Also Read | US Stock Market News: S&P 500 Loses 5%, More Than Half April 9's Historic Gain, After Donald Trump Ups Tariffs on China to 145%.

Police and the fire department are investigating. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)