Lindy Cameron, as the new British High Commissioner to India (Photo/@UKinIndia)

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Lindy Cameron was appointed as the new British High Commissioner to India on Thursday.

In an official post on X, Lindy expressed her immense pride at being appointed as the next British High Commissioner to India and extended gratitude to Alex Ellis.

"Immensely proud to be appointed the next British High Commissioner to India. Huge thanks to @AlexEllis for leaving such a great legacy. So looking forward to working with the amazing @UKinIndia team. I can't wait to get started!," Lindy said.

The release by the United Kingdom High Commission in New Delhi said Cameron will take up her appointment this month.

According to United Kingdom High Commission press release, "Lindy Cameron CB OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of India in succession to Alex Ellis CMG, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Cameron will take up her appointment during April 2024," the UK government said in a press release.

Cameron has been serving as the Chief Executive of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre since 2020.

She also had a stint as the director general of the UK's Northern Ireland Office.

Her appointment comes as the UK and India are engaged in negotiations for a long-pending free trade agreement.

Alex Ellis has been appointed as the British High Commissioner to the Republic of India from 2021 to 2024.

Previously, Alex worked as Deputy National Security Adviser for the Integrated Review of Foreign and Security Policy 2020-2021. He was also Director General of the Department for Exiting the EU for three years, from 2017 to 2020.

Alex has extensive experience in security issues, EU and strategy, He's been the British Ambassador to Brazil (2013-2017) and Portugal (2007-10).

Alex has worked in the British Embassy in Madrid and started his civil service career as part of the team supporting the transition to multi-party democracy in South Africa, following the release of Nelson Mandela. (ANI)

