Lahore, Dec 6 (PTI) A man was mauled to death by four lions at a Safari Zoo in Pakistan's Punjab province on Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident took place in a Safari Zoo in Bahawalpur, over 400 km from Lahore.

Deputy Commissioner (Bahwalpur) Zahir Anwar told reporters that a zoo staff member found the dead body of a man when he went to feed the four lions in their den.

“The body of the man is beyond recognition as he was mauled to death by the lions,” Anwar said, adding initial investigation shows that the man was not the staff member of the zoo.

He said a seven-member committee has been constituted to probe the incident which caused the death of the person in the Bahawalpur Zoo -- Sher Bagh Bahawalpur. The committee will also see lapses on part of the zoo management and make recommendations to avoid such incidents in the future.

“How come this man enters the lions' den after breaching the zoo's security? Whether it was a suicidal attempt as the man must not be in senses. The matter is being investigated to ascertain how the man sneaked into the lions' den without being detected by zoo officials," Anwar said.

The deputy commissioner further said a forensic team has also reached the zoo from Lahore.

