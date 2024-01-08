Golden Globes 2024: Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Robert Downey Jr Win Supporting Actor Awards

Winners so far at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards. Golden Globes 2024 Winners Live Updates: Cillian Murphy Wins Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Oppenheimer - See Full List.

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE - Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers.

Robert Downey Jr Triumphs in Supporting Role

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE - Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer.

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION - Ali Wong, Beef.

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION - Steven Yeun, Beef.