Golden Globes 2024: Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Robert Downey Jr Win Supporting Actor Awards

Da'Vine Joy Randolph secured the win for Female Actor in a Supporting Movie Role for The Holdovers, while Robert Downey Jr emerged victorious in the Male Actor in a Supporting Movie Role category for Oppenheimer.

Agency News PTI| Jan 08, 2024 08:45 AM IST
Golden Globes 2024: Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Robert Downey Jr Win Supporting Actor Awards
Robert Downey Jr and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Photo Credit: X)

Winners so far at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards. Golden Globes 2024 Winners Live Updates: Cillian Murphy Wins Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Oppenheimer - See Full List.

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE - Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers.

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE - Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer.

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION - Ali Wong, Beef.  Golden Globes Announce 2024 Broadcast Date: CBS and Paramount+ To Host Prestigious Awards Show.

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION - Steven Yeun,  Beef.

81st Golden Globe Awards 81st Golden Globe Awards Winners
