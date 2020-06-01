World News | Lithuania Eases Border Restrictions

World. (File Image)

Vilnius (Lithuania), Jun 1 (AP) Lithuania is easing border restrictions on foreign nationals arriving from dozens of European countries, the health ministry said on Monday.

A 14-day quarantine period will no longer be mandatory for those entering from European countries with less than 15 new confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks.

This includes Germany, Poland, France, Italy, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Switzerland.

Travelers coming from Ireland, Malta and Spain continue to face a 14-day self-isolation period while citizens of Belgium, Sweden, Portugal, and the UK - all exceeding 25 new cases per 100,000 population in the past 14 days - remain banned from entering the Baltic nation.

Earlier in May, restrictions were lifted for residents from neighbouring Latvia and Estonia with the announcement of a Baltic travel bubble. (AP)

