New York, Mar 6 (AP) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the United Nations is committed to scaling up its humanitarian operations to help both those who have stayed in Ukraine and the millions who have fled.

Guterres relayed the promise to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in a phone call on Saturday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

NEW YORK — Hundreds of people rallied in New York City's Times Square on Saturday to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Many attendees were waving Ukrainian flags or draped the flag around their shoulders at a demonstration.

Others brought signs decrying Russian President Vladimir Putin or calling for a no-fly zone to be imposed over Ukraine.

About 140,000 people of Ukrainian descent live in New York, making it the largest Ukrainian population in the U.S., according to population data from the federal government.

PHOENIX — An Arizona-based ammunition company is offering to donate 1 million bullets to Ukraine's military amid Russia's invasion of its European neighbor.

CEO Fred Wagenhals of AMMO Inc. has said it was his response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's appeal for international assistance.

There was no immediate indication whether the US government will approve the proposed export of the ammunition, which has a retail of about $700,000, Phoenix television station KSAZ-TV reported.

The company is based in Scottsdale, a Phoenix suburb.

MARIUPOL, Ukraine — Doctors relied on light filtering in through windows and emitted from cellphones to tend to wounded Ukrainian soldiers at a hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, where a promised cease-fire collapsed.

Dr Evgeniy said the hospital had no power or heat. Patients were lined up in beds along the corridors, and some people were curled up on the floor to protect themselves.

“We have some issues with supplies, not enough analgesics,” Dubrov said. “We've worked more than a week without a break.”

A soldier, Svyatoslav Borodin, said a blast blurred his vision, and he thought he might have lost his legs. Another soldier applied a tourniquet.

“Scary,” he said. “Very scary.”

SIRET, Romania — Romanian President Klaus Iohannis visited a refugee camp in Siret and declared that no Ukrainian would be denied entry to his country.

He pledged food, clothing, transportation and help with personal documents.

“It is a situation that no Ukrainian and no Romanian wanted, but we are very determined to deal with it here in Romania, as it should be,” Iohannis said.

KYIV, Ukraine — The next round of talks between Ukraine and Russia will be held on Monday, Ukrainian official Davyd Arakhamia has said.

Arakhamia is head of the parliamentary faction of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party and a member of Ukraine's delegation at the talks.

Monday's will be the third round of talks as the two sides try to negotiate a cease-fire and safe passage corridors for civilians.

LVIV, Ukraine — Russian forces have now seized two Ukrainian nuclear power plants and are advancing toward a third, Ukraine's president said during a call with US senators.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday the third plant currently under threat is the Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plant, located 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Mykolaiv, one of several cities the Russians were trying to keep encircled Saturday.

One of the plants under the Russians' control is the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the southeastern city of Enerhodar, the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe. The other is Chernobyl, which is not active but is still staffed and maintained. Previous Russian shelling sparked a fire at the Zaporizhzhia plant that was extinguished without a release of radiation.

WASHINGTON — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged US lawmakers to sanction Russia's oil and gas sector and suspend credit card access, and backed an idea to ban Russian oil imports to the US that's been gaining support in Congress.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, said Zelenskyy emphasized during a private call Saturday with the U.S. lawmakers that the energy sector needs to be sanctioned.

“Anything that could hurt the Russian economy will help the Ukrainian people and may make this war more difficult” for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Graham said in a video. (AP)

