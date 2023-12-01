London [UK], December 1 (ANI): India has received the maximum votes among the candidates in the category of ten states with the largest interest in international seaborne trade at the 2024-2025 International Maritime Organisation Council Elections held in London on Friday.

India got 157 votes out of the 167. India's High Commission in London confirmed by saying, "Grateful to partners for reposing strong faith again in #India."

Last time, India got 133 votes and got tied with the UAE.

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) is a UN agency responsible for regulating shipping. The IMO was established following an agreement at a UN conference held in Geneva in 1948.

The other countries in the category are Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and the United Arab Emirates

"Grateful to partners for reposing strong faith again in #India @IMOHQ. Council in the Category of States with the largest interest in international seaborne trade, for 2024-25, with the top tally of 157 votes," India's High Commission in London wrote on 'X'.

The High Commission said: "We are delighted and humbled by the support of the international community at the International Maritime Organisation for India to continue to serve the global maritime domain."

"The IMO is the premier body that oversees the maritime sector that in turn underpins international trade, transport and all maritime activities."

"Our re-election today in London, with the highest tally in the election, to the IMO Council in Category B, sustained a proud and unbroken record of India's continuous service at IMO. It fully reflected appreciation of the high priority our government has attached, especially in recent years, to the rapid expansion and development of our domestic shipping sector and to enhancing India's diverse contributions to global maritime operations," the High Commission added. (ANI)

