London [UK], November 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid heartfelt floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament Square in London on Monday and reflected on his values of "peace, unity, and non-violence."

CM Mohan Yadav is on a six-day visit to the United Kingdom and Germany to elevate industrial development in the state and attract foreign investment.

Speaking with ANI, Yadav said, "I am gratified to offer flowers at Mahatma Gandhi. The whole country is proud of Mahatma Gandhi's valour during the Independence struggle. Mahatma Gandhi played a very important role in the country's freedom. We have been developing the nation on his ideas of 'Ahinsa'."

Mohan Yadav's visit to the United Kingdom focuses on enhancing investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh by engaging with industrialists, business leaders, and government representatives.

Mohan Yadav highlighted that the state of Madhya Pradesh has great possibilities for investment in Industrial, tourism, education health and other sectors.

"Madhya Pradesh has all the possibilities to attract investors in the country and world. We have great possibilities for investment in Industrial, tourism, education health and other sectors. In countries like Britain and Germany, there are many investors who want to invest in MP. We have organised the global summit in Bhopal to provide a better platform for investors. Under the leadership of PM Modi we are constantly working to increase the investment," Yadav said.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to meet with representatives of industrial organizations and industrialists to increase investment and industrial cooperation in the state.

He will also attend a dinner program organized by the NRI group "Friends of Madhya Pradesh" in London, which will be attended by over 400 members of the Indian diaspora.

During his visit, CM Yadav will interact with industrialists and the High Commissioner of India to the UK, Vikram K. Doraiswami, at breakfast on November 26. Following this, a session will be held to discuss investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, with over 120 participants. The discussion will focus on sectors such as electric vehicles, automotive, renewable energy, and food processing in roundtable meetings after the lunch break.

CM Yadav will visit BR Ambedkar House and pay his respects tomorrow on Tuesday.

He will visit Warwick University on Wednesday, where he will interact with the dean, faculty members, and researchers of the Warwick Manufacturing Group. Later, he will travel from Birmingham Airport to Munich, Germany.

After his three-day visit to the UK, CM Yadav will spend November 28 and 29 in Germany, attending several events in Munich and Stuttgart. (ANI)

