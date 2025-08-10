London [UK], August 10(ANI): London police have arrested hundreds of people during a protest supporting Palestine Action, a group the UK government labelled a "terror organisation" last month, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the Metropolitan Police, 365 protesters were detained at Parliament Square by 6 pm (local time) on Saturday "for supporting a proscribed organisation".

"The operation in Parliament Square continues. As of 6 pm, 365 people had been arrested for supporting a proscribed organisation. There have been seven arrests for other offences including five for assaults on officers. Fortunately, none were seriously injured," the Metropolitan police tweeted on X.

"It will take time, but we will arrest anyone expressing support for Palestine Action," the force said earlier on X, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

https://x.com/metpoliceuk/status/1954227384846053673

According to Al Jazeera, footage on social media showed officers removing demonstrators sitting across the square and holding placards that read, "I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action." Organisers from advocacy group Defend our Juries wrote on X, "The people are collectively opposing the genocide in Gaza and the Palestine Action ban."

Al Jazeera has reported that the arrests are part of a wider crackdown since the UK's ban on Palestine Action came into effect in July. Under the Terrorism Act 2000, being a member of or supporting the group is now a criminal offence that can lead to a prison term of up to 14 years.

Al Jazeera also reported that more than 200 people had already been detained in earlier demonstrations across the UK against the ban. This week, over 350 academics worldwide signed an open letter praising what they called a "growing campaign of collective defiance" against Home Secretary Yvette Cooper's decision to outlaw Palestine Action. The letter, cited by Al Jazeera, said signatories "deplore the repressive consequences that this ban has already had" and warned of its negative impact on universities.

The same day, a separate march by the Palestine Coalition was held in London, where police arrested one person for displaying a banner supporting Palestine Action, according to Al Jazeera.

Amnesty International UK criticised the arrests of peaceful protesters holding signs, saying it violates the UK's obligations to protect free speech and peaceful assembly, as per Al Jazeera.

Labour MP John McDonnell also condemned the police action, saying on X, "It's a disgrace that people are being arrested for upholding our democratic rights."

Palestine Action has been known for targeting companies linked to Israel in the UK, often with protests involving red paint, blocking sites, or damaging equipment, Al Jazeera said.

The UK government moved to ban the group after it broke into a military airbase in June and damaged two Airbus Voyager aircraft used for refuelling missions. (ANI)

