New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard expressed her deep admiration for India, describing it as a place where she "always feels at home."

During her visit, she spoke about her fondness for Indian culture, cuisine, and spirituality, highlighting the influence of the Bhagavad Gita in her life.

In an interview with ANI on Monday, Gabbard said, "Let me just say, I love so much about India. I always feel at home when I'm here."

She added, "The people are so welcoming and kind, and the food is always delicious. Dal Makhani and anything with fresh paneer are my favourites."

Gabbard, known for her distinguished service in the US Army Reserve, has had a career spanning over two decades.

She also shared how Krishna's teachings to Arjuna give her strength, peace, and comfort in her daily life.

"My personal spiritual practice and relationship with God are at the center of my life. Every day, I do my best to live in a way that is pleasing to God and to be of service to all of God's children," Gabbard said.

Reflecting on the Bhagavad Gita, she added, "At different times in my life, whether serving in war zones or facing challenges today, I turn to Krishna's teachings to Arjuna. These teachings provide me with strength, peace, and great comfort through all my days."

Gabbard arrived in India as part of her multi-nation visit, marking her first trip to the country since assuming office as the US Director of National Intelligence. The Asia leg of her trip will conclude with her address at the Raisina Dialogue on March 18.

Her visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to the US in February, where he met Gabbard and praised her as a "strong votary" of India-US friendship. Gabbard called it an "honor" to welcome PM Modi and expressed her commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

According to the official website of the Raisina Dialogue, Gabbard will participate in a keynote conversation with Samir Saran, President of ORF.

The 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), begins today (ANI)

