Beijing, Nov 15 (PTI) Days after cementing his power base within the ruling Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a virtual meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden on Tuesday amid mounting tensions in bilateral ties over a host of issues, especially Taiwan.

It is now almost certain that Xi, 68, will be handed down an unprecedented third five-year term at the Communist Party of China (CPC) once-in-a-five-year-Congress next year as the key Plenum of the party last week reinforced his power by hailing him as its "helmsman", an honorific title reserved for party founder Mao Zedong.

With the party's leadership mandate behind him, Xi will hold the video summit with Biden to highlight China's redlines on Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet besides the continuing trade war launched by former US president Donald Trump.

While the official media here said Xi will ask Biden not to press ahead with the “Taiwan card” as Beijing kept up the pressure on the estranged self-governing island to integrate with the mainland which has now become the main political plank of the Chinese President.

The Chinese military in the last few weeks flew over 200 planes into Taiwan Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), which were virtually unchallenged, raising concerns that it is only a matter of time China may launch an offensive to capture the island which Beijing claims as its own.

In Washington, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and China, as well as ways to work together where their interests align.

Throughout, President Biden will make clear US intentions and priorities and be clear and candid about our concerns with China, she said on Friday, apparently referring to Washington's concerns on human rights, trade, technology issues as well as the Chinese military's aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.

Considering the Biden administration has not taken any concrete action to correct its wrong words and actions on the Taiwan question, China will continue exerting pressure on the US government, Wu Xinbo, dean of the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University, told state-run Global Times.

"It's hard to say whether China and the US will reach any consensus on this question, but the US has to make some concrete promises in accordance with the one-China principle and in response to China's concerns, otherwise it would affect the outcome of the meeting between the top leaders as well as the future China-US relationship," Wu said.

The Xi-Biden meeting will not be able to completely ease China-US relations, and is not even likely to reach a consensus, said Jin Canrong, associate dean of the School of International Studies at the Renmin University of China.

"I think President Xi will re-emphasise the new type of relationship between the major powers, insisting on non-confrontation and non-conflicts on the basis of reciprocal and mutual respect, in order to ensure the China-US relationship is on a stable track," Lu Xiang, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.

Besides the Taiwan question, the meeting will focus on how to define China-US cooperation and competition, for example, the two countries should compete under commonly recognised rules, Lü noted. "If the US unilaterally sets up some small-sized circles to contain China, it won't work out," he told the daily.

Ahead of the summit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing on Monday that China would ask the US to bring the relations on to the right track of stable development.

Xi-Biden will exchange views on strategic issues regarding the future of China-US relations and major issues of common concern, Zhao said.

On Saturday last, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held preparatory telephone talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during which he said the two countries should meet each other halfway to ensure a successful virtual summit between their two leaders and bring bilateral ties back to the right track.

Wang highlighted the leading role of the two leaders in the development of China-US relations and noted that a good result is the common aspiration of two peoples and the international community.

On Taiwan, which China claims as part of its mainland, Wang said that the history and the reality have proved that "Taiwan independence" is the biggest threat to the peace and stability of the region.

Any support to "Taiwan independence" forces will damage regional peace and eventually cause damage to itself, Wang said.

Blinken was quoted by the official media here as saying that both sides are fully prepared for the summit as it has great attention around the world.

Observers say the expectations from the summit are low and the meeting itself is significant to establish a working relationship between the two leaders. Both the leaders had a lengthy conversation over the phone in September.

Expectation from this summit meeting is low, but the fact the meeting is taking place is regarded as a major outcome.

The meeting will also be Biden's chance to convince Xi that the US administration's China strategy could be a stable framework for the bilateral relationship.

After their September talks, tensions between the two countries deepened including the surprise announcement of the “AKUS military alliance” between the US, Britain and Australia, to counter China's growing military presence in the Asia-Pacific as well as US firming up Quad alliance with Australia, India and Japan.

The US has also been expanding ties with Taiwanese government officials.

Ahead of the summit, the two countries which are top two emitters of the global greenhouse gases together accounting for about 40 per cent of the world's annual carbon output reached a surprise agreement to cooperate on limiting emissions to address the global climate crisis.

It was seen as a major diplomatic breakthrough between the two countries as their current state of relations are going through turbulent times with Biden mostly carrying forward his predecessor Trump's tough policy towards Beijing. The Biden administration has also worked more with traditional US allies to collectively put pressure on Beijing on a range of issues, including human rights, Taiwan, Xinjiang and Tibet.

Biden has also stepped up America's engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, which has seen aggressive moves by the Chinese military.

Last month, Nicholas Burns, the US President's pick to be American envoy to China, said Beijing should halt its "genocide in Xinjiang, its abuses in Tibet, its smothering of Hong Kong's autonomy and freedoms, and its bullying of Taiwan”.

