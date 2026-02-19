New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital, Emmanuel Macron delivered a strong message on the need for inclusive and cooperative development of artificial intelligence, urging nations to resist digital fragmentation and instead work toward shared technological growth.

Addressing an audience of policymakers, industry leaders, and technology experts, the French President underscored the urgency of shaping AI governance through collaboration rather than competition.

He said, "At a time when tensions are rising, there is an increased sense of urgency to direct all our digital tools towards this inclusive approach and in order, indeed, to be strong here in India but to be strong as well on the African continent. And let's focus altogether towards bridging rather than dividing, creating rather than destroying, sharing rather than taking. France intends to use its G7 presidency to foster that vision. I know, Prime Minister Modi, that India will do the same through your BRICS presidency. No country is bound to serve only as a market where foreign companies sell the models and download the citizens' data. No country."

Macron's remarks placed digital sovereignty and equitable access at the center of global AI discourse. He emphasized that emerging economies should not be relegated to passive consumers of foreign-developed technologies but must become active participants in innovation, regulation, and value creation.

The summit, hosted under India's expanding digital policy framework, comes at a time when AI governance is a major global issue. With India currently holding the BRICS presidency under Narendra Modi, the French leader highlighted what he described as a unique opportunity for Paris and New Delhi to align their global platforms to promote responsible AI development.

The India AI Impact Summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, reflects on the transformative potential of, AI aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and global principle of AI for Humanity. This summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement.

The Summit saw participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, about 45 Ministers. (ANI)

