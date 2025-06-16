World News | Macron Visits Greenland to Show European Support for Strategic Arctic Island Coveted by Trump

Nuuk (Greenland), Jun 16 (AP) French President Emmanuel Macron warned that Greenland is "not to be sold" nor "to be taken" in a key visit on Sunday to the strategic Arctic territory coveted by US President Donald Trump, saying he is conveying a message of French and European solidarity.

Macron expressed strong criticism of Trump's intention to take control of the territory.

"In a few words: everybody in France, the European Union thinks that Greenland is not to be sold, not to be taken," he said during a news conference, applauded by the local crowd.

"The situation in Greenland is clearly a wake-up call for all Europeans. Let me tell you very directly that you are not alone," Macron added.

Sunday's symbolic stop to Greenland comes as the French leader is on his way to a summit of the Group of Seven leading industrialised nations in Canada that will be also attended by Trump.

Macron was greeted in Nuuk, the territory's capital, by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

Asked whether France would be ready to militarily support Greenland if Trump was to decide to invade, Macron declined to discuss the hypothesis.

"I won't start elaborating on what-if scenarios publicly," he said. "Because I don't believe that in the end, the US, which is an ally and a friend, would ever do something aggressive against another ally."

Macron's role in Europe

Macron in recent months has sought to reinvigorate France's role as the diplomatic and economic heavyweight of the 27-nation European Union.

The French president has positioned himself as a leader in Europe amid Trump's threats to pull support from Ukraine as it fights against Russia's invasion. Macron hosted a summit in Paris with other European heads of state to discuss Kyiv, as well as security issues on the continent.

On Sunday, Macron, Frederiksen and Nielsen held a meeting on a Danish helicopter carrier, showing France's concerns over security issues in the region.

All three then headed to a fast-melting glacier where they watched the consequences of climate change. The visit also allowed them to discuss economic development, low-carbon energy transition and critical minerals.

"It is a strange time for us in Greenland," Nielsen said. "We live on some democratic principles built up for many years: respect for international law, respect for borders, respect for law of the sea, and we are glad you could stand with us to state that those principles are very very important."

Trump and Greenland

Last week, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth appeared to acknowledge that the Pentagon has developed plans to take over Greenland and Panama by force if necessary but refused to answer repeated questions during a hotly-combative congressional hearing on Thursday about his use of Signal chats to discuss military operations.

Hegseth's comments were the latest controversial remarks made by a member of the Trump administration about the Arctic island. The president himself has said he will not rule out military force to take over Greenland, which he considers vital to American security in the high north.

The Wall Street Journal last month reported that several high-ranking officials under the US director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, had directed intelligence agency heads to learn more about Greenland's independence movement and sentiment about US resource extraction there.

Nielsen in April said that US statements about the island have been disrespectful and that Greenland "will never, ever be a piece of property that can be bought by just anyone." (AP)

