Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], August 1 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck 70 km E of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake occurred at 04:37:13 (UTC+05:30) and its depth was registered at 111.6 km.

According to the USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found at 5.484°S latitude and 150.769°E longitude respectively.

No reports of casualties and material damage have surfaced yet. Further details awaited. (ANI)

